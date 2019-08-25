Jennifer Hawkins Is Finally Ready To Talk About Her Year From Hell

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today...

Jennifer Hawkins has spoken about her fertility struggle for the for the first time, so why now? You can read the full Stellar Magazine interview here.

A Lizzie McGuire reboot is officially in the works, so is it going to be darker than expected?

Prince George has been ridiculed on TV for his favourite hobby, but why are so many people coming to his defence?

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

