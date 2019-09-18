How Jameela Jamil Took On Instagram And Won

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

Instagram is making moves to protect young people against the promotion of fad diet products, so how did Jameela Jamil help get this change made?

Abby’s single date on The Bachelor last night was very steamy, but why is Australia still so afraid of seeing a woman confident in her sexuality?

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter has filed a restraining order against brother Aaron Carter, but why are their legal issues playing out on Twitter?

