Search

Hollywood Responds to Harvey Weinstein Going To Jail

the spill

a day ago · 18 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

On the show today…

Harvey Weinstein has finally been convicted so how has Hollywood reacted to the news, especially the women who put it all on the line by going public with their accusations?

Plus, Channel Nine News boss, Darren Wick, defends the network's decision to bring Karl Stefanovic back to Today so do we believe him when he says ratings don't matter?

And Hillary Duff has called out a paparazzi for taking photos of her children but not everyone has been supportive.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Rachel Corbett & Jacob Round

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

