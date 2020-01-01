Inside Harry & Meghan's New Netflix Deal

On the show today…

Harry and Meghan have signed a new deal with Netflix to produce a wide range of content.

Plus, there have been rumblings of Aussie TV staple Neighbours being cancelled. We explain what's really going on.

Also, in today's deep dive we look at Star Wars star John Boyega's interview with GQ and the issue of racial justice in Hollywood.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

