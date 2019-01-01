"We Had No Option": Harry And Meghan Lose Royal Titles

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Harry and Meghan are in the news again with the announcement that they are losing their royal titles, so what does this statement mean?

Kim Kardashian West has released the trailer for her upcoming documentary The Justice Project about prison reform, so what can we expect?

The new format for My Kitchen Rules has been announced, so what’s different for 2020?

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

