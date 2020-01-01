Apparently Gwenyth Paltrow Hasn't Consciously Uncoupled

On the show today…

Gwenyth Paltrow has written an essay for British Vogue about her conscious uncoupling from Chris Martin, but did it actually work?

Plus, Cameron Diaz has revealed how she felt leaving Hollywood behind.



And, in today's deep dive we give you all the best shows to watch this weekend in our Weekend Watch.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Rachael Hart

