News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

The Fallout From Bachelor In Paradise

the spill

15 hours ago · 16 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

On the show today…

Debra Messing spoke on a podcast with Jameela Jamil about the weight stigma plaguing her throughout her career as an actress.

Plus, Byron Bay is being taken over by A list Hollywood stars this week, but what are they here for?

And, in today's deep dive we recap the love stories to come out of Bachelor in Paradise 2020. 

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Rachael Hart

Our Bachelor Expert: Clare Stephens

LINKS: 
To hear Debra Messing's full interview: 
https://open.spotify.com/episode/7hTPN42wMDUQNzplcmgHml

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter... 

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

 Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

 Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

More Episodes

The Fallout From Bachelor In Paradise

16 minutes  ·  15 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apparently Gwenyth Paltrow Hasn't Consciously Uncoupled

16 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Interview All Grey's Anatomy Fans Are Talking About

19 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Book Painting Meghan Markle As An 'Evil Queen'

17 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Beyonce's Black Is King Is A Love Letter

17 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Behind The Bullying Allegations On The Ellen Show

19 minutes  ·  02 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Weirdest Gift A Celebrity Has Ever Received

18 minutes  ·  30 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We're Not Accepting Ciarran Stott's Double Standards

20 minutes  ·  29 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Not Everyone's Happy About Our New Bachelorettes

20 minutes  ·  28 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Story That Harry And Meghan Could Never Tell

18 minutes  ·  27 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Australia's Best Dating Show

18 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Taylor Swift Has Been Very Busy In Isolation

17 minutes  ·  23 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kim Kardashian Tells Us What's Really Going On

21 minutes  ·  22 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

22 Years Since The Parent Trap And The Nostalgia Is Real

22 minutes  ·  21 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Was Kanye’s Rally Speech A Cry For Help?

24 minutes  ·  20 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Everyone Thinks The Voice Finale Was "Rigged"

16 minutes  ·  19 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hamish Blake Has Officially Out-Caked Himself

18 minutes  ·  16 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ciarran, Abbie, An Ex-Girlfriend: Everything Bachelor In Paradise

18 minutes  ·  15 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why The Internet Wants to 'Free Britney Spears'

20 minutes  ·  14 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Unspoken Legacy Of Naya Rivera

16 minutes  ·  13 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio