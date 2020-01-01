Georgia Love: Her Wedding, Public Scrutiny & The Bachelor

On the show today…

Sacha Baron Cohen has filmed a sequel to Borat which will focus on US politics and the run up to the election during the pandemic and it's sure to have some serious shock value!

Plus, in today's deep dive we interview Georgia Love. She she opens up about working in media, what it’s like having public profile in covid times, her thoughts on The Bachelor franchise and how reality TV actually works.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Melanie Sauer

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter...

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.