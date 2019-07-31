The Crisis Management Team Behind George Calombaris

The Spill is Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It's snackable and perfect for your commute home. On the show today...

In a 7.30 exclusive, Leigh Sales interviewed celebrity chef George Calombaris about underpaying his staff and leaving MasterChef. But the question is, does George Calombaris have the best crisis management team?

For the first time in 23 years, it’s looking like the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show is cancelled. But is it actually true?

Jordyn Woods has given an intimate interview about Tristan Thompson and the Kardashians, so why are people still calling her the villain?

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by our launch partners, NESCAFÉ Gold.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au.

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You'll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Would you like to treat yourself with a $50 gift voucher to our brand new Lady Startup online store?

If you take 3 minutes to do a quick survey for us, 4 people will have the chance to win. Just follow this link: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5072153/399119f735f7