Why The Internet Wants to 'Free Britney Spears'

Bachelor In Paradise starts tonight - who's there, what do we know and what can we expect?



Free Britney - An explainer of what the hell is going on with Britney Spears' apparent public "meltdown". Talking us through why everyone is worried about her and those conspiracy theories.



Plus, TV seasons, what's in and what's out - in the US, a whole raft of shows have been axed or renewed. Did your favourite show make it?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Madeline Joannou

