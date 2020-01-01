INTERVIEW: Erin McNaught's SAS Australia Death Scare

On the show today…

Britney Spears, breaks her two-week hiatus from Instagram, to assure concerned fans that she is fine.

And Netflix's long awaited Bridgerton trailer is finally here. Get a sneak peak at the first series that legendary producer Shonda Rhimes has created for the streaming giant.

Plus, in today's deep dive...Erin McNaught dishes on everything SAS Australia, from filming, to celebrity feuds and her near death scare.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

