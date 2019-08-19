Should We All Be Deeply Distressed For Harry And Meghan?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today...

Why is Elton John deeply distressed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s new TV show is here, so how will this change the way we consume TV?

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have seemingly ended their relationship, but why was it kept secret for close to a decade?

Ariana Grande has released a ‘Thank U, Next’ fragrance. Is this what a break up really smells like?

