The Must-Watch Documentary of 2020

On the show today…

Last night the BET Awards were celebrated, so what moments stole the show?

Plus, 'Disclosure' is the LGBT+ documentary taking Netflix by storm, so what makes it a must-watch show?



And, prankster Sacha Baron Cohen is back to his old tricks attending a right-wing rally in disguise, so who is he impersonating this time?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

