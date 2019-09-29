Everyone Missed The Real Story Behind Demi Moore’s Explosive Memoir

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Headlines have been filled with insight into the life of Demi Moore due to her new book Inside Out. Laura and Kee take a deeper look at her life including her childhood, family, marriages and miscarriage.

Kyle Sandilands has faced backlash after his ‘Virgin Mary’ joke, but was his apology enough?

Khloe Kardashian's BBF Malika Haqq is having a baby, but what was so usual about the announcement?

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by the new Hyundai Venue. Fits in anywhere, stands out everywhere.

