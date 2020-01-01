She Was 16, He Was 51: The Life Of Courtney Stodden

On the show today…

Courtney Stodden has accused Chrissy Teigen of bullying, so why are we ignoring the people that let a 16-year-old get married in the first place?

Plus, Victoria Beckham runs a seemingly thriving luxury brand, so why did she apply for government assistance for her workers?

And Weekend Watch - everything you need to keep yourself entertained over the weekend! You can listen to our chat with JoJo HERE - https://bit.ly/3aQse8Y

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by Stan's brand new series Normal People, based on the best selling novel by Sally Rooney.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

