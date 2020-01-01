News
She Was 16, He Was 51: The Life Of Courtney Stodden

the spill

a day ago · 18 minutes

On the show today…

Courtney Stodden has accused Chrissy Teigen of bullying, so why are we ignoring the people that let a 16-year-old get married in the first place? 

Plus, Victoria Beckham runs a seemingly thriving luxury brand, so why did she apply for government assistance for her workers? 

And Weekend Watch - everything you need to keep yourself entertained over the weekend! You can listen to our chat with JoJo HERE - https://bit.ly/3aQse8Y 

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by Stan's brand new series Normal People, based on the best selling novel by Sally Rooney.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

She Was 16, He Was 51: The Life Of Courtney Stodden

18 minutes  ·  a day ago

Caroline Calloway: The World's Most Infamous Influencer

29 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Stop Talking About Women's 'Revenge Bodies'

19 minutes  ·  3 days ago

The Movie Gwyneth Paltrow Erased From Her Memory

20 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Hollywood Has Experienced Its First COVID Divorce

20 minutes  ·  5 days ago

WATCH CLUB: Is 'Too Hot To Handle' The Best-Worst Show On TV?

27 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Taylor Swift Is Asking You Not To Buy Her New Album

18 minutes  ·  23 Apr 2020

J. Lo's $150K Instagram Mistake

19 minutes  ·  22 Apr 2020

Meghan, Harry & Those Royal Texts

21 minutes  ·  21 Apr 2020

INTERVIEW: Abbie Chatfield Went On Bachelor In Paradise For One Person

24 minutes  ·  20 Apr 2020

Karl Stefanovic's Redemption Profile

21 minutes  ·  19 Apr 2020

INTERVIEW: JoJo on Life After Child Stardom

9 minutes  ·  17 Apr 2020

Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake's Quarantine Exchange

17 minutes  ·  16 Apr 2020

What Lockdown Has Taught Us About Celebrities

20 minutes  ·  15 Apr 2020

All The New Tiger King Revelations

21 minutes  ·  14 Apr 2020

We Need To Talk About Pete Evans. Immediately.

20 minutes  ·  13 Apr 2020

WATCH CLUB: Kim Kardashian's 'Justice Project'

20 minutes  ·  09 Apr 2020

What You Need To Watch This Long Weekend

17 minutes  ·  08 Apr 2020

Harry & Meghan's Very Bad Timing

18 minutes  ·  07 Apr 2020

Hamish Blake & The Genius Of 'Zoom For One More'

18 minutes  ·  06 Apr 2020

