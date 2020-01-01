MAFS Removes Couple For Their Own Safety

On the show today…

Hilary Duff has spoken out about wanting the Lizzie McGuire reboot to move to Hulu, so why is the show not suitable for a PG rating?

Plus, Jennifer Lopez has just had the biggest year of her career, so why does she feel she’s let everyone down?

And a couple has been removed from Married At First Sight, so what led to the experts having to step in?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

