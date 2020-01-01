Fifth Harmony’s 'Work From Home' Makes A Coronavirus Comeback

On the show today…

Rita Wilson has a quarantine playlist to help people self-isolating, so what songs are rising up the charts again due to Coronavirus?

Plus, two A-list Hollywood actresses have come out in defence of Johnny Depp, but why are their statements problematic?

And Kylie Jenner shared a photo of the books she is currently reading, so why has this led to fans thinking she’s back with Travis Scott?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

