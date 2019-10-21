News
Why Miley Cyrus Had To Apologise To The Internet

the spill

21 Oct 2019 · 16 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Anna Heinrich pops in to chat all things “Trial By Kyle”.So is working with Kyle Sandilands as crazy as it seems?

90’s rom-com Clueless is getting a millennial 2020 makeover, but do we really need to reboot this classic?

Cody Simpson was revealed as the Robot on The Masked Singer last night and took home the top prize, so why is his girlfriend Miley Cyrus the one making headlines again?  

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by the new Amazon Prime Video. 

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Tully Smyth

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

 Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

 Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

 Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

