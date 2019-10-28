Is Chrissy Teigen’s 'Cool Girl' Status At Risk?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their children are on the cover of the December issue of Vanity Fair, but does the profile paint them in a good light?

Lady Gaga’s Golden Globes dress is up for auction, so why are the police involved?

Kylie Jenner has dressed daughter Stormi up in a replica of her Met Gala look for Halloween, but is it inappropriate?

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts