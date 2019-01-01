Charlize Theron Discusses The Pain Of Media Misgendering Her Daughter

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

The new team for the Today Show for 2020 has been revealed, so who will be at the desk alongside Karl Stefanovic?

Charlize Theron has spoken about her transgender daughter, so why did she feel this was the right time to share this story?

Goop’s Gift Guide is here! Gywenth Paltrow has blessed us yet again with her boujee guide and we’ve pulled out the wackiest items! Check it out for yourself here … https://bit.ly/2RZhq2x

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by Amazon Prime Video.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Be part of our big annual podcast survey - https://surveys.globaltestmarket.com/survey/selfserve/1aab/13100768/13100768_CS