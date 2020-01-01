Who's Been Let Go From Channel 10

On the show today…

Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell have announced they're expecting their first child together in 2021, we have all the details.

Plus, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air is set for a re-boot but what does Will Smith think of it?



And, in today's deep dive we unpack the job cuts announced by Channel 10 yesterday and what that means for the landscape of the Australian Media.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

