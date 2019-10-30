Jessica Biel Shaded Her Husband And This Halloween She Paid The Price

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

A new comedy called Brittany Runs A Marathon is out in Australia today, so why will it bring audiences to tears?

Britney Spears is launching a new pop-up experience, but what does this really say about the iconic singer’s legacy?

And of course, we had to do a recap of our favourite celebrity Halloween moments from 2019!

