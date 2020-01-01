Caroline Calloway: The World’s Most Infamous Influencer

On the show today…

We deep dive on the world's most infamous influencer Caroline Calloway. From her time living in Cambridge to being labelled a one-woman Fyre Festival and now raising massive amounts of money for charity she is the one person on the internet we just can't look away from.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by Stan's brand new series Normal People, based on the best selling novel by Sally Rooney.

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

