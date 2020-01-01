Bring It On: 20 Years Of Things You Didn't Know

On the show today…

Jamie Lynn Spears has been named as a trustee for Britney Spears' account but what does that actually mean?

Plus, there's a war of words going on between Magda Szubanski and Pete Evans but why is it more toxic than a 'celeb feud'.



And, in today's deep dive we unpack 20 years of behind the scenes action from Bring It On, and why it's still so important now.



The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Rachael Hart





