Bindi Irwin Got Married, But Not Everyone Is Happy

On the show today…

Prince Charles has tested positive to COVID-19, so what does this mean for the rest of the Royal Family?

Bindi Irwin has tied the knot at Australia Zoo, so why are fans feeling conflicted?

We’re all supposed to be staying at home, so why did Chrissy Teigen meet two strangers in a church car park yesterday?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

