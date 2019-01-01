Billie Eilish Shakes (Not Stirs) Bond Theme Song

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Billie Eilish has written the theme song for the new James Bond film, but what other women have been working on the movie behind the scenes?

One of the worlds biggest YouTube beauty gurus has come out as transgender, so what led to this announcement?

The cast for Dancing With The Stars has been revealed, so who can we expect to see on our screens?

