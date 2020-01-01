News
Search

The Problem With Big Brother's New Elimination Rules

the spill

18 hours ago · 22 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

On the show today…

How do we feel about Big Brother's new format?

Plus, where are all the black voices in our media? There's no denying that the Australian media is not all that inclusive of people of colour. How do we move on from the explicit and implicit racist sentiment we see and hear?

And, why are High School commencement speeches getting super interesting all of a sudden?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Lem Zakharia

More Episodes

The Problem With Big Brother's New Elimination Rules

22 minutes  ·  18 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

INTERVIEW: Sonia Kruger On Romance In The Big Brother House

15 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Now Meghan Markle's Free To Speak Her Mind

19 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Black Lives Matter & The Gatekeepers Of Culture

26 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Rise Of OnlyFans

19 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Duchess Kate Is Suing The “Royals’ Magazine”

22 minutes  ·  01 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kylie Jenner Is Not As Rich As You Think She Is

20 minutes  ·  31 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

INTERVIEW: Linda Cardellini On The Complicated Relationships In Dead To Me

16 minutes  ·  29 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Tactical Return Of Lady Gaga

20 minutes  ·  28 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MasterChef Leaves Fans (& Contestants) In Tears

20 minutes  ·  27 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Let’s Be Honest About That Khloe Kardashian Photo

19 minutes  ·  26 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Wait... Taylor Swift’s Brother Can Sing?

18 minutes  ·  25 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

"Inside I'm Very Sad": The Vulnerability Of Kyle Sandilands

20 minutes  ·  24 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WATCH CLUB: ‘The Great’ Is A Wickedly Funny Take On Royal History

23 minutes  ·  22 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ruby Rose Scored Her Dream Role… Then Quit

21 minutes  ·  21 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kendall Jenner’s $90K Instagram Lawsuit

21 minutes  ·  20 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Megan Fox Disappeared From Hollywood

17 minutes  ·  19 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The ‘Unbearable’ Reality Of Being Miley Cyrus’ Sister

21 minutes  ·  18 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Celebrities Who Call The Paparazzi On Themselves

22 minutes  ·  17 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Katy Perry’s Cheeky MasterChef Moment

19 minutes  ·  14 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio