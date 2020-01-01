The Problem With Big Brother's New Elimination Rules

On the show today…

How do we feel about Big Brother's new format?

Plus, where are all the black voices in our media? There's no denying that the Australian media is not all that inclusive of people of colour. How do we move on from the explicit and implicit racist sentiment we see and hear?

And, why are High School commencement speeches getting super interesting all of a sudden?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Lem Zakharia

