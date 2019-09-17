How Nadia Bartel Scored A Business Deal With The Kardashians

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

Victoria Beckham has covered glamour UK with a seemingly untouched image, but why don’t we trust it?

Meghan Markle has renewed the domain for ‘The Tig’, so should we expect her return to blogging?

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick are doing an Instagram giveaway with Bec Judd & Nadia Bartel, but what did it take for these Aussies to get involved?

