News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

We Need To Talk About The Bachelorette Fallout

the spill

14 hours ago · 16 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

On the show today…

Everyone's favourite heartthrob, Zac Efron, will star in his first Aussie film since relocating to the country earlier this year.

Plus, the season finale of the bachelorette aired last night and it has already ended in heartbreak for one Miles' sister.

And, in today's deep dive we give you all the best shows to be watching this weekend.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Melanie Sauer

WEEKEND WATCH

Barbarians - Netflix

Gangs Of London - Stan

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter... 

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

We Need To Talk About The Bachelorette Fallout

16 minutes  ·  14 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Abbie Chatfield and Why All 'Villains' Aren't Created Equal

19 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

INTERVIEW: Erin McNaught's SAS Australia Death Scare

21 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

It's A Really Bad Day To Be Johnny Depp

17 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Make No Mistake, Beyonce's Vogue Cover Is Sending A Message

17 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bachelorette Twist: Brutal But Necessary

16 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

INTERVIEW: Stan Walker Is Finally Ready To Share His Real Australian Idol Story

23 minutes  ·  28 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Missing Link In The Chrissy Teigen Conversation

17 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Candice Warner, Lara Bingle and Australia's Sl*t Shaming Narrative

14 minutes  ·  26 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Adele's Return To The Spotlight Highlights An Impossible Expectation

17 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Truth Behind The Bachelorette Headlines

17 minutes  ·  22 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

INTERVIEW: Selling Sunset's Mary & Romain Set The Record Straight

23 minutes  ·  21 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Were Wrong About Naomi Campbell All Along

16 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Schapelle Corby's Strategic Reality TV Edit

16 minutes  ·  19 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Packed To The Rafters And The Curse Of 'Wholesome TV Families'

17 minutes  ·  18 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

That Time Isabel Lucas Refused To Take A COVID Test

16 minutes  ·  15 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why The Charmed Reboot Is Causing Controversy

16 minutes  ·  14 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Celebrity Cheating Scandal And A Handwritten Note

15 minutes  ·  13 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Erin Molan And The True Price Of Fame

17 minutes  ·  12 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mindy Kaling And The Motherhood Conversation We Should Be Having

14 minutes  ·  11 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio