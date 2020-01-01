News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

You Know It's Bad On The Bachelor When Osher Weighs In

the spill

16 hours ago · 17 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

On the show today…

The first trailer for The Bachelorette 2020 has dropped with sisters Elly and Becky Miles both looking for love, and the men are...confused.

Plus, Kim Kardashian-West has announced a new maternity line for her shape-wear brand Skims and not everyone is happy.

Also, in today's deep dive we discuss Osher Günsberg's comments about Bella's behaviour on The Bachelor and whether it's ever okay for hosts to take sides.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

LINKS

The Reality Bite: Cocktails and Roses:

https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/the-bachelor-2020-week-5/id1474335244

Bachelorette Trailer - Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CFHMXnhh4UI/?igshid=1nv5hrjtwyoal

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Madeline Joannou

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter... 

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

 Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

You Know It's Bad On The Bachelor When Osher Weighs In

17 minutes  ·  16 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Netflix Movie That People Want Banned

16 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why We Shouldn't Put The Women From The Bachelor Into Boxes

18 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pop Star, Exile, An Unconventional Wedding: The Lily Allen Story

20 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why The Kardashians Just Quit Their Own Show

17 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Drew Barrymore's Next Move

17 minutes  ·  07 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Schapelle Corby Is Taking On Prime Time TV

16 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WATCH CLUB: Stan's I Am Woman Is The Film We All Need

26 minutes  ·  04 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bachelor Date That Gave Us The Ick

18 minutes  ·  03 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Inside Harry & Meghan's New Netflix Deal

16 minutes  ·  02 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Inside The Breakup Of The Bachelorette's Angie & Carlin

20 minutes  ·  01 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Adele's Hair: Cultural Appropriation Or Appreciation?

19 minutes  ·  31 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Chadwick Boseman: A Lesson For Us All

16 minutes  ·  30 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Need To Have A Word About Slut-Shaming On The Bachelor

17 minutes  ·  27 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Everyone Is Furious At Meghan Markle ... Again

16 minutes  ·  26 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bring It On: 20 Years Of Things You Didn't Know

16 minutes  ·  25 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Sophie Monk's Epic Comeback

15 minutes  ·  24 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There's Two Sides To The Masked Singer COVID Scandal

16 minutes  ·  23 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Slip Up That May Have Revealed The Bachelor's Top 4

17 minutes  ·  20 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Need To Talk About The Ugly Side Of The Bachelor

15 minutes  ·  19 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio