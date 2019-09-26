The Bachelor’s Abbie Tells Us About The Darkest Moment of Her Public Shaming

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

The Bachelor runner up Abbie Chatfield had some powerful words to say this week, so we’ve got her on the show to discuss.

Princess Beatrice has announced her engagement, but who is the lucky guy?

Weekend watch. All our binge-worthy suggestions for your weekend entertainment.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts