"Don't Be So Angry": Angie Just Wants You To Enjoy The Bachelorette

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

We interviewed Angie Kent ahead of tonight’s premiere of The Bachelorette, so what was the one piece of advice former Bachelorette Georgia Love had for her?

After facing backlash last year, Love Island has attempted to diversify its cast, but how did they get it so wrong?

Ellen Degeneres and George W Bush have been pictured together at a sports game, so why has this made the internet so angry?

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

