Angelina Jolie Is Ready To Talk About Brad Pitt

Trump's latest political rally seemingly sold over a million tickets but less than 7,000 showed up. So what does the guerrilla-style activism of TikTok uses and K-Pop fans have to do with it?

Plus, Guys Sebastian is considered one of Australia's best artists, so how did his first year in the spotlight badly damage his mental health?

And, Angelina Jolie is usually quite tight-lipped when it comes to her private life, so what did she just share about her split from Brad Pitt?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

