Adele & The Internet’s Obsession With Thin Women

the spill

15 hours ago · 19 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

On the show today…

Miley Cyrus has reached out to Ellen for advice on being a talk show host, so is this the next chapter in her career?

Plus, Adele’s body has made headlines yet again, so will she ever be able to post an Instagram picture in peace?

And Tones & I is one of the most successful musicians on the planet, but would she give it all away to busk again?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by NESCAFÉ coffee, make the most of each moment with a great cup of coffee.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter... 

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

 Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

 Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Listener Feedback Survey: Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9 

 

