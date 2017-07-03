Yummy Mummies, Poldark & Pretty Little Liars

After seven seasons and more twists than the racecourse at Bathurst, Pretty Little Liars has finally wrapped up. But why are fans so upset with the way it ended? Plus if you’re looking for a TV show to fill the hole that Outlander has left in your heart, then Britt has the perfect show for you. It's called Poldark. And it is awesome. The world is losing it mind over Glow, but there is an important scene you probably missed. And Yummy Mummies has received a lot of attention for a show that hasn’t even launched yet - so we decided to speak to Rachel Watts, one of the mummies - and boy does she have a lot to say about how the show has been advertised...

Show Notes

This episode is hosted by Laura Brodnik and Brittany Stewart

The Binge is produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Monique Bowley is the Executive Producer of Podcasts

Glow is on Netflix

Pretty Little Liars seasons 1-6 can be found on Netflix now

Yummy Mummies first episode goes live on Seven this Sunday at 9pm

If Britt convinced you to watch Poldark you can find season 4 on the ABC now.

Tell us what you're watching via email: thebinge@mamamia.com.au or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.