Why We Can’t Laugh at I, Tonya

Strap on your skates and your spangly skirt, because we’re diving into the treacherous world of competitive figure skating. There's no sporting story more steeped in controversy than that of Tonya Harding, accused of a brutal attack on her opponent Nancy Kerrigan.

But is the movie version of the events true to life? And why has it been billed a comedy? We talk about Margot Robbie's brilliant performance and make-under as the uncouth and unstyled Tonya, the way she's portrayed as a villain whose side we can't help winding up on, and the showstopping scene that was never supposed to make it into the movie.

