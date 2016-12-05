Westworld, Scientology & Dee Is Not Dead.

Remember Dee Bliss from Neighbours? AKA Toadies wife? AKA Madeline West? AKA The woman who DIED in 2003? Turns out, she’s still alive. And it’s proving our latest theory about Neighbours. Plus, Australia has some new queens of comedy. The creators of the Active Wear song, Skit Box are getting their own show on ABC, and they join us for a chat about the new fronteir of female comedy. And, Leah Remini, actress and former Scientologist has released an eight-part documentary series about her time at the Church. And oh boy, is it juicy....

Show Notes

This episode was hosted by Rosie Waterland and Laura Brodnik

With thanks to Adele, Greta and Sarah, the girls from Skit Box.

You can find Leah Remini’s Scientology and the Aftermath Documentary online

Neighbours will return to Eleven next year.

Season 2 of Westworld is currently being made and will return to HBO in 2018.

Watch Mariah’s World on E on Foxtel Monday nights at 9.30

Wham Bam Thankyou Ma'am premiers on ABC2 on Thursday at 9.30

Laura thinks you should be watching 3% on Netflix. Rosie thinks you should be watching Victoria on BBC First.

Please leave a rating and review in iTunes at apple.co/mamamia, subscribe to the show while you're there, and if there's a TV lover in your life, share this show with them!



To find Rosie Waterland's book, go to apple.co/mamamia where you'll find all of our shows and books by our guests in one place.

This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.