UnReal, The Family Law & Yummy Mummies

There’s a new reality TV show on the schedule and the publicity is in overdrive. Yummy Mummies hasn’t even aired yet and it's already more controversial than a breastfeeding mum being scolded in a cafe. Netflix’s new show Glow has been called the new Orange Is The New Black - has a show about female wrestling opened up a new realm of female drama? And the brilliant Benjamin Law joins us to discuss the brand new season of his show, The Family Law.



Find the first two seasons of UnReal on Stan now

Seven are yet to announce an air date for Young Mummies

The Family Law is on Thursday night, 8.30pm on SBS – you can also catch episodes on SBS On Demand.

Glow is released on Netflix this Friday

Laura wants you to watch Damages on Stan and Gemma thinks you should give Drop Dead Diva a go on Stan. Tell us what you're watching via email: thebinge@mamamia.com.au or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.