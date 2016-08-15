UnREAL, Survivor & The Get Down.

Did UnREAL just get way too UnREAL? Season two is over and critics are fuming over plot holes and badly written characters. Where do Quinn and Rachel stand? And will there be a season three? Also, Australian Survivor returns this week and has been cast to absolute tiki-torch perfection. The Kardashians are about to launch another reality TV show, but it's messier than a Rob in a Chyna shop. Plus was Baz Luhrmann's Get Down actually more of a letdown?

Show Notes

Australian Survivor premieres Sunday at 7.30pm on Channel 10. For more survivor, go back and listen to the episode with Jamila Rizvi called Australian Survivor and Feminist Game Of Thrones.

Season 1 of Making a Murderer is available on Netflix

Rob & Chyna will premiere on the 8th of September on E!

The whole season of The Get Down is available now on Netflix.

You can watch seasons 1 & 2 of UnREAL on Stan.

Monz recommends: Transparent on Stan