Twin Peaks, Anne of Green Gables & Roseanne

It’s the day all Gen X-ers and some millennials have been waiting for. Twin Peaks has been revived. But was it REALLY worth it? And can you watch it without having watched the first two seasons? Plus, speaking of revivals Anne of Green Gables has also made a comeback via Netflix with Anne with an E. But the new show is so far from Green Gables Laura may actually faint. And there's a surprising science to why Keeping Up With the Kardashians is not rating as well as it should...yes, we just wrote Kardashians and science in the same sentence. Strange, right?

SHOW NOTES



This episode is hosted by Laura Brodnik and Clare Stephens

The Binge is produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Monique Bowley is the Executive Producer of Podcasts

Twin Peaks is available on STAN with part 5 onward dropping Mondays at 2pm from June 5

No date for the Roseanne revival has been released.

You can Keep Up With the Kardashians on Foxtel or Hayu.

Watch all episodes of Anne with an E on Netflix now.

This episode of The Binge is brought to you by ABC’s War on Waste – Watch on ABC TV Tuesdays 8.30pm or on ABC iview

Laura wants you to watch Janet King on the ABC and Clare thinks you should give Anh Doh's A Brush With Fame on the ABC a go.

Tell us what you're watching via email: thebinge@mamamia.com.au or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.