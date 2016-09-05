The Wrong Girl, Stranger Things & the reality of Reality TV

Dave from Married At First Sight is rubbing everyone the wrong way, but guest host Jessie Stephens thinks we should be a little kinder to the man who told his new wife to lose weight. Plus we finally have an air date for Channel Ten’s new show The Wrong Girl and while Jessie thinks it might just be the show she's been waiting for, Laura is underwhelmed. And for all of you who think you might be able to get rich by going on TV, think again, we talk to a reality contestant about what REALLY happens when you quit your job for fame.

Show Notes

This episode was hosted by Laura Brodnik and Jessie Stephens.

With thanks to Monique Bowley.

The Wrong Girl premieres 8.30 Wednesday 28 September on TEN.

Married At First Sight is on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday evenings on Nine.

Watch season 1 of Stranger Things on Netflix.

Jessie recommends: How to Get Away with Murder on Netflix

Laura recommends: Gaycation on Viceland.