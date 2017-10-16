The Wrong Girl, Dynasty & Star Trek 2.0

The first episode of the new look Dynasty dropped on Netflix over the weekend, and reminded us all why we’re becoming obsessed with a show that is so good and so bad all at once. Plus, Star Trek has made a come back and it has one of the strongest leading ladies we have ever seen. And The Wrong Girl is wrapping up this week - the Channel Ten show based on the book by Zoe Foster Blake has had mixed reviews, but are we overlooking one of the best characters on Australian TV right now?

Show Notes

This episode is hosted by Laura Brodnik and Clare Stephens

The Binge is produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

The first episode of Dynasty is out now on Netflix

New episodes of Star Trek Discovery are dropping weekly on Netflix

Catch up on The Wrong Girl season 2 on Ten Play

Tell us what you're watching via email: thebinge@mamamia.com.au or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

Please leave a rating and review in iTunes at ibooks by going to apple.co/mamamia, subscribe to the show while you're there, and if there's a TV lover in your life, share this show with them!

The Binge Was Brought to You by Will and Grace