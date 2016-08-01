The Seven Shows You Should Be Watching

Rosie is back and there is SO much we need to talk about. One of our favourites from Offspring is getting her own show. True Crime fans - a Jon Benet Ramsay special is coming, but is it too icky to get excited about? Gilmore Girls has an airdate, The Hills are reuniting, and is Stranger Things the show we've all been waiting for? Is it true that UnREAL fails the Bechdel test, and who will end up in the Iron Throne on the final season of Game Of Thrones?

Plus we deep dive into the Orange Is The New Black scene that keeps playing over in our heads; the disturbing rape of Pensatucky. How was it different to the way sexual assault is usually treated on screen, and what does it say about our confusion around consent?

Season 7 of Game of Thrones will air next year on Foxtel.

The Hills: That Was Then, This Is Now is airing on August 2 on Foxtels MTV

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life premieres on Netflix on November 25.

The JonBenet Ramsay true crime drama will air on CBS next year.

You can watch UnReal on Stan.

Laura recommends Roswell, you can find it on iTunes.

Rosie recommends Stranger Things on Netflix

Contact the show thebinge@mamamia.com.au

Please leave a rating and review in itunes

And subscribe to the show while you're there.

Show your love and support by OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.