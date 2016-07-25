The Real Housewives of Richie.

It's the most wonderful time of the year. The Bachelor is about to hit our screens, so we asked Richie to tell us what it was like being on the powerful end of the rose ceremony for once. The Real Housewives of Sydney cast was announced and within one day a massive feud erupted. Plus what you need to know about the Netflix series that has been clogging news feeds around the world.

Show Notes

Laura Brodnik was joined by Mamamia's Entertainment Reporter Jess Clark and Social Media Strategist Amy Cooper.

Find out all you need to know about the Real Housewives of Sydney here.

Making a Murderer is coming back, watch season 1 on Netflix

Series 9 of Masterchef will premiere next year

Offspring is on Ten this Wednesday at 9.10pm

The Bachelor is back on Wednesday on Ten at 7.30pm. Bach Chat is back that night too.

Amy recommends Rake on ABC

Jess recommends Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Netflix

Laura recommends Stranger Things on Netflix

Rosie Waterland is away this week.

Contact the show thebinge@mamamia.com.au

Please leave a rating and review in itunes

And subscribe to the show while you're there.

Show your love and support by OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.