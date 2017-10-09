The Problem With Teen Shows, Sisters & The Good Place

If you've been craving the good old Offspring days (we’re talking the Patrick years, people) then you are in luck. Australia is about to get a fresh new drama called Sisters starring Lucy Durak, Barry Otto and Magda Szubanski - so what do we know about it? And is it as good as it seems?

Plus, there’s a huge problem with teen TV shows these days, and Laura has a solution for them.

And The Good Place brings two of our favourites back to our TV screens, but Clare doesn’t think it is as good as it seems.

The first season of The Good Place is on Netflix now

Sisters will premiere on Ten on the 25th of October at 8.40pm

