The Handmaid's Tale Season 2

The second season of The Handmaid’s Tale has just finished and we need to talk about it. Join Laura Brodnik, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens as they unpack everything from Offred’s controversial final decision to Serena’s surprising redemption, and what we can expect from the third season.

The End Bits

Hosts: Laura Brodnik, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

