The Gloaming: A Haunting Suspenseful Aussie Thriller

the recap

a day ago · 29 minutes

Every month Mamamia Reviews dissects the current biggest TV show in the world - and this month it’s all about one of Stan's newest originals, The Gloaming. 

It's Stan's new must-watch series that combines crime and lost love exploring the story of Molly McGee, a troubled policewoman leading an investigation into the murder of an unidentified woman. After teaming up with Alex O'Connell, a man she hasn't spoken to in 20 years, they discover that the murder has links to a cold case from the past.

Laura Brodnik and Kee Reece are here to unpack absolutely everything. 

Enjoy! 

This episode was brought to you by our presenting partners Stan.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Rachael Hart 

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the Pod Phone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au Find more shows like this one here; https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts

