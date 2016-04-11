The Binge LIVE: Rosie Recaps Game Of Thrones

In our very first LIVE podcast Rosie Waterland explains season five of Game Of Thrones to someone who has never seen it. Plus, why The Simpsons is still relevant. And, prominent Australians are now weighing-in on the reality show Married At First Sight. The lure of car-crash television continues, but should we stop watching in protest?

Your hosts are Rosie Waterland and Laura Brodnik

With thanks to Monique Bowley.

This show is produced by Monique Bowley, Holly Wainwright and Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

