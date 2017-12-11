The Biggest Lie The Crown Ever Told

We learnt a lot from season two of The Crown that you won’t find in the pages of a history book. For instance, the cream always comes before the jam on scones. Joining us on The Binge, Margaret herself - Vanessa Kirby - shares the alternate ending that you never got to see, describes the princess lessons she had to attend and shares the biggest acting challenge of her life - smoking 60 cigarettes a day.

This season, Netflix's royal drama delved into the story of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and had us madly Googling the plot lines to divide the facts of the real royal family, from the fiction of The Crown. Did Prince Phillip really have an affair with a Russian ballet dancer? Was he responsible for his sister’s death? And was there actually a scandalous portrait of Princess Margaret? It turns out, one of these was a monstrous lie.

