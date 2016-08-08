News
The Bachelor has a Big, Ugly Problem

the recap

08 Aug 2016 · 48 minutes

The Bachelor's villian, Keira. has been trolled up the wazoo over the past few days. People keep comparing the contestants to unattractive animals and splashing their lives all over the internet. Have we all lost perspective on this show? Plus why ABC iView's You Can’t Ask That is compulsive viewing, and how I Am Cait paved the way for change but ultimately couldn't sustain it. Rosie gives the nod to Suits.  And is there life after Dawson's Creek? Yes. Laura is all about James Van der Beek and Don't Trust The Bitch in Apartment 23.

Show Notes

You can watch seasons 1 & 2 of I Am Cait on iTunes.

You Can’t Ask That screens on ABC on Wednesday nights at 9.20pm, and on iView.

You can watch The Bachelor In Paradise on Nine’s streaming service: 9 now.

Married At First Sight will return to Seven later in the year, when the Olympics is long-gone.

You can watch The Bachelor Australia on Channel 10 on Wednesday and Thursday nights at 7.30pm, and listen to Bach Chat afterwards here.

Rosie recommends: Suits on Netflix

Laura recommends:  Don’t trust the Bitch in Apartment 23 on Netflix
 
Contact the show thebinge@mamamia.com.au

Please leave a rating and review in itunes

And subscribe to the show while you're there.

Show your love and support by OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.


